10 interactive kids activities under $25 on Amazon Prime

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Corona Virus has kids unexpectedly at home for several weeks. As a parent, grand parent or caregiver you may be scrambling to find ways to keep them busy and off their screens. Since many families are being asked to stay home and avoid crowds we found 10 fun activities for kids to do at home that are under $25.

At less than $8 each these stepping stones are a fun way to get ready for spring. This craft project is fun for kids of all ages and comes with everything you need.

This time of year the weather can be tricky. You aren’t quite ready to get out all the summer toys but want to get the kids outside. Try Stomp Rockets. Kids love running around blasting these off in the driveway or yard.

This classic is a great way to pass the time with the kids. They can play with each other or a parent for less than $10.

Spring is around the corner. Try this fun planting kit to get seeds sprouting.

This fun art project that will keep the kids busy. Let these window decals brighten up everyone’s day.

Let kids get creative by painting rocks with this fun kit. It runs less than $12.

Keep things exciting and education with a great science kit for kids.

Classic games are perfect for family fun. Who doesn’t love Connect 4.

Get some energy out by playing charades for kids. Classic games are great way to keep everyone busy and off of their screens.

Younger kids will love Zingo! It’s fun learning for less than $20.