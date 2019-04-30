Moms share what they "really" want this Mother's Day Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - As mom's we plan almost everything. When it comes to Mother's Day do you ever think, "I should have planned this myself?!" If you're chuckling and nodding your head right now then share this article and tag your kids! We polled some West Michigan women to see the best gifts they've recieved and straight up asked, "What is the perfect Mother's Day gift?" Read on to find out!

Mom's Favorite Mother's Day Gifts

"My favorite Mother's Day was the one where my husband took the kids to church and I got to stay home alone and enjoy my coffee and some silence. We then enjoyed lunch as a family at my favorite restaraunt. #perfect"

"I always asked for a babysitter when my kids were little!"

"A day alone makes me feel guilty and I miss the kids anyway. Going out makes me think about how the money could have been used elsewhere. I love when my kids make me gifts or sing me a song. Those memories last a lot longer than flowers or a meal."

"A years worth of pedicures!"

"A day off from cleaning and cooking!"

