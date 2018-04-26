Michele Fife is the WOTV 4 Women wellness expert focusing on natural health and Yoga. She is an Ayurvedic Yoga Therapist and Nutritionist and sees clients at her downtown Rockford location helping others find Wellness.

Michele is the owner of OMG!Yoga in Rockford Michigan where she teaching weekly public classes.

“I love being able to participate in the process of positive change! It has been such a gift to me over the years to be part of the wellness journey for so many individuals.”

She strives to live a Yogic lifestyle with her husband Jon, 2 cats, a dog and 8 chickens. In addition to practicing Yoga you might find Michele enjoying nature, cooking and entertaining, or exploring the world. Her love of learning never stops and as a WOTV 4 Women expert she hopes to share information and tips based on her own life experiences, trials and successes.

