Katie Klunder is the Digital Lifestyle Producer for local ABC affiliate WOTV 4 Women and NBC affiliate WOOD TV8. For the past few years, Katie has found her knitch in writing and social media. She writes original and partner content for wotv4women.com and client content for WOOD TV’s morning show, eightWest. Katie also manages WOTV’s social platforms. Before getting her job at WOOD, she was a collegiate athlete, winning 3 national championships with the Grand Valley State University women’s soccer team. In her free time, she enjoys working out, wine nights with the girls, and binge watching This Is Us.