Jessica Crosby is the WOTV 4 Women Home Décor Expert. She is the owner of a very successful interior design/home décor shop, Delight In Designs, located on Northland Drive in Grand Rapids.

“I work diligently to understand my clients, how they live, function and celebrate in the space they live in, “Jessica revealed. “Delight In Designs believes your home should tell your story, showcase who you are and what you love to do!”

In its first year of business, Delight In Designs was recognized as one of Grand Rapids’ top interior designers by Revue Magazine and took home top honors for “Best Home Décor Store” by Grand Rapids Magazine.

As well as being a successful business owner, Jessica serves on the Small Business Advisory Council, the Home Buyers Association, Women’s Realtor Association, Rockford Chamber of Commerce, Women’s Inforum, and serves as a Michigan Women Forward coach. She also is a contributing writer for Women’s Lifestyle Magazine.

When she is not at work, Jessica loves to spend time with her husband, Jamie. She also likes spending her quiet time crafting. Jamie and Jessica have five kids together, and although they are grown up and out of the house, she finds joy watching them live their adult lives.

Connect with Delight In Designs:

Facebook

Twitter: @delightndesigns

Instagram: @delightindesigns

YouTube

LinkedIn