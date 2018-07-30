West Michigan couple creates home of their dreams
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - We all have a vision of our dream home, but depending on who you talk to, that picture can look very different. In almost any project you take on, whether it's a new build, or a renovation, it's important to have a talented team that can help you with everything from design, to construction, to picking out fun things like cabinets and countertops.
Today, we're showing you how a West Michigan couple created a home of their dreams, by re-envisioning a cabin they'd owned for many, many years. The transformation that came with the help of Standale Interiors.
Standale Interiors
- 4046 Lake Michigan Drive NW - Grand Rapids
- (616) 453-8201
- www.standaleinteriors.com
- Open Monday-Saturday
Interior Remodeling
Interior Remodeling Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries
Park Parties Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Park Parties Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Park Parties Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.