Trendy vs trending: renovating your living space right

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Trendy versus trending? There is a big difference. It sounds like minor semantics, but in the world of home design, it’s important. Trendy is a moment in time. It can be here this season and gone the next. Trending, however, is taking part in a much wider and lasting movement.

When you make big decisions for your home, such as flooring or cabinetry, you don’t want to make a decision based on what is trendy. You want to make a decision by what will have lasting appeal AND work for your lifestyle and budget.

A trend expert, like the professionals at Standale Interiors, is someone who can spot patterns, designs, and colors across a wide range of industries. We look for the styles, patterns, textures, materials and colors that will have lasting impact and timeless beauty.

Is there room for trendy in our lives? Absolutely. Trendy items in our wardrobes and in our homes can provide lively updates for a season. But when making the significant investments for your home, trust the Standale professionals to bring you options that will make your home beautiful this season and many, many more to come.

With that being said, here are some tips to incorporate in YOUR living space.

Split the difference between the traditional and the contemporary by opting for transitional interior designs.

To avoid a sleek, sterile look (which IS different than just saying modern) try incorporating some warm wood tones, quartz and maybe, yes I’m saying it, a few brass accents.

Create spaces that are both comfortable and flexible. That could mean removing a wall or even just making the doorway wider. You might want to consider one of the many barn door options now available to keep the space both cozy yet available for larger gatherings.

Flexible furnishings are also a must. Consider sectional sofas, ottomans, large coffee table or oversized floor pillows that can be moved around. This creates informal seating as well as casual dining options.

A neutral color palette, charcoal, taupe or tan is an elegant, yet understated backdrop to layer other colors (think drama in small doses) or layering of furnishings.