By:

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 11:27 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2018 01:28 PM EDT

Register for WOTV 4 Women Network Night at Standale Interiors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - You’re invited the 7th annual WOTV 4 Women Network Night at Standale Interiors!   We’re gathering career-minded woman from across West Michigan for a night of fashion & fun all to benefit Sacred Beginnings. 

WOTV 4 WOMEN NETWORK NIGHT

Wednesday Oct. 24th from 5-8pm | Standale Interiors

REGISTER HERE

Women are invited to attend (cost is free, registration required) and this event includes complimentary snacks, sips, desserts, a fashion show, networking, shopping and great resources for career women.  Be sure to bring your purse because we’ll be featuring lots of fun shopping vendors including jewelry, clothing and more! Guests will be asked to bring items to donate for Sacred Beginnings “Blessed Bags” which are passed out on to women who are victims of trafficking on the streets of West Michigan. 

About Sacred Beginnings

Sacred Beginnings is the first survivor-led outreach and recovery program in the state of Michigan for women who have been sexually exploited/trafficked. Sacred Beginnings Founder and Executive Director Leslie King is, herself, a survivor of human trafficking. Coerced into prostitution at the tender age of 15, Leslie spent over 20 years exploited, addicted, and trapped. In 2000 Leslie miraculously found the strength and the courage to break free, and committed her life to rescuing and rehabilitating women just like her.

Leslie and her team of Survivor Sisters hit the streets of Grand Rapids three times a week—rain or shine—searching for women trapped in exploitation and prostitution. During these outreach efforts, the team: Distributes Blessed Bags filled with personal care items, Scripture, food, and water. Hands out contact cards with Leslie’s personal number to call when they’re ready to leave the streets. Prays with each woman.

Donation Items:

Travel size- shampoo & conditioner

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Soap

Lotion

Mini hand sanitizer

Women's deodorant

Feminine hygiene products

Women's socks

Mints, bars, packaged snacks

Notes of encouragement

REGISTER HERE

CAREER STATIONS:

  1. Donate items and see how you are making an impact for Sacred Beginnings.
  2. Learn how to GROW your business with Grand Rapids Opportunity for Women.
  3. Get connected with local opportunities from Michigan Works.
  4. The Decades of our Lives through the color lipstick we wore. Surviving the 30’s, 40’s, 50’s and beyond with Spirited Presentations.
  5. How to Take Control of Your Data on Social Media, and How to Spot Scams, Hacks, and Fraud on Social Media- Karen Horrigan.
  6. Get a free professional headshot taken for your social media profiles courtesy of WOTV 4 Women.-
  7. How to create materials to get you and your business noticed with Allegra Marketing, Print, Mail.
  8. Get your resume reviewed by the experts at OnStaff.
  9. Mel Trotter- put your professional skills to good use through volunteering.
  10. Real Estate 101 with Rachel Major!
  11. AARP- experience for hire.
  12. Work-worthy ambush makeover with Hanna Wagner.
  13. On-stage career conversations with West Michigan leading ladies.
  14. See great career fashions and looks for women on the go from Goodwill Industries.

SHOPPING, SERVICES & FUN:

  1. Perfectly Posh
  2. Style Dots Boutique
  3. Tastefully simple
  4. BeautiControl Mobile Spa
  5. Traditions by Sisters
  6. Athletico 
  7. Tracy Lynn Designs
  8. Paul's Mom’s cookies
