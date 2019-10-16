Why you should be considering custom furniture

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Have you ever purchased furniture that didn’t quite look or last like you thought it would?

Next time, why don’t you consider custom furniture – that way you can choose the design, fabrics, finishes, and size that works best for your space and your family.

At UBU Furniture, we showcase many custom furniture manufacturers. Most of them are made here in the USA or in Canada and are made with the highest quality standards.

Here are links to just a few of our favorites. Take a look at how someone else decided to put it together, then click into the link to play around and design your own. Customize to your hearts content!

If you’d like to see YOUR creation become reality, swing by UBU Furniture (in Rivertown Crossings Mall).

It just takes a little more planning and a few weeks of waiting, but you can end up with the perfect style, color and quality for your family.

And don’t assume it will break the bank, at UBU Furniture, changing the fabrics and finishes to personalize your furniture often doesn’t even change the price.

I hope you found these tips helpful! Our designers at UBU Furniture would love to help you to Make Your Home YOUR Happy Place!!

