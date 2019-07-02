Why we should be buying local

Decorating our homes can be a big investment, and buying over the internet is tempting. But buying from a local store and working with a designer will usually save you big in the end.

Imagine walking through a furniture store and sitting in each sofa as you go. It’s a bit like Goldilocks…many will sit too hard, too soft, too high, or too deep. You will notice that some sofas have a tight back while others are semi-attached or loose back. The guarantee is that each one will sit differently and you will need to test out a few to find the one that sits ‘just right’.

And then what about the fabric? There are a thousand shades of grey, which one will look right in the lighting of your home? Will the fabric feel soft when you sit on it in shorts? How will it clean? Is it durable?

What about the dimensions of the sofa? Is it too bulky of a look for your living room? Will the style look good with the rest of the furniture in your room?

How can you tell the quality of the foam inside the cushions? Or the quality of the construction of the frame?

Will this sofa last? In 6 months, will it already look 10 years old because of poor construction or cheap cushions?

These are just a few of the things that you need to consider when purchasing something as simple, yet as important as a sofa!!

In the world of home décor, the advantages of shopping locally are obvious:

See & feel the quality for yourself

Real people to answer your questions and talk to about all of the options

If you like it, you can take it home today

Local service if there is ever an issue

Supporting your community

Deals, deals, deals – there are often floor sample at Great Savings

Whether you are looking to redo an entire room or just looking for some fun new accessories for your home, I’d like to invite you to come to UBU Furniture.

You will find a designer who is looking out for your best interests, someone who wants your home to be exactly what you love, and to be exactly what your family needs. They will help you avoid design disasters, like buying a large comfy sectional but pairing it will too-small tables or accent chairs. They will help you to achieve balance in your space, create a focal point, and accessorize in a way that whispers (or screams) that your home reflects who you are.

Our designers are great at helping you with projects big and small, and they can not only help you design the perfect room, but also stay within your budget.

Feel free to bring photos or floor plans in with you, or choose to have a designer come out to your home. Either way, working with a local designer will ensure that you love the results, stay within your budget and are ready to show your home off to friends and family.

Buy once and buy right.

I hope you found these tips helpful! Our designers at UBU Furniture would love to help you to Make Your Home YOUR Happy Place!!

