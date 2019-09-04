UBU birthday sale: a new season for your home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – As we keep reminding ourselves, September is here, fall is approaching soon and as we enter a new season, we often think about new trends for our home.

What color to paint our walls? What kind of sofa best meets our needs and how do we accessorize with throw pillows?

Right now is an excellent time to shop for your home at UBU Home Furnishings because this month is their big birthday sale, everything in the store is marked down.

And, they’ll also help you take your vision for your home one step further, here’s how!

They’ve also created a new section in the store featuring items that are deeply discounted. like 50% off!

And mark your calendar, next month UBU will be hosting WOTV Network Night, on October 23rd . It’s the first time they’ve hosted this event in their store, and they’re very excited. We’ll be announcing registration early next month and will be giving you more information as the date gets closer.

UBU Home Furnishings