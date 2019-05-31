Thinking about working with a designer? Know the facts

Doing a project at home? Consider talking to a designer. A designer will be interested in helping you make the BEST choice, rather than just selling you the sofa that they have in their store.

These days there are so many places to get inspiration for your home, but the real challenge is how to make it all work together. This is where working with a designer pays off.

They can help you decide where to start your project, set priorities and find the best resources to fit how your family lives.

Look for someone who can help you articulate YOUR vision for your space and is experienced enough to help you find the best option.

They should be easy to work with, knowledgeable and able to help you stay within your budget.

What is it like to work with a designer?

At UBU Furniture, you can:

Meet with a designer in the store. Bring photos, measurements and ideas with you. This ALWAYS FREE.

Meet with a designer in your home. This allows for a more in-depth understanding of your project, your space, your vision. $75.

Whether we meet with you in-store or in your home, help your designer understand your style, your dreams, your budget, your timeline….

Then meet back at UBU to see your dreams become reality, to tweak details, make it perfect and set your plan in motion.

I hope you found these tips helpful! Our designers at UBU Furniture would love to help you to Make Your Home YOUR Happy Place!!

Visit our website, shoot us an email or give us a call at 616-532-0175.

To set up an in-store design appointment OR schedule a designer to come to your home, click here.