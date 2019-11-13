Things to consider before buying a sectional

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Family, friends, football, feasting… it’s the party time of year and a great time to think about how to have a great hang out space, including comfortable seating for everyone.

While having a sofa and 2 chairs in our living rooms has been a go-to for many years, at UBU Furniture we are seeing more and more people design their living spaces around sectionals, so I thought I’d share some sectional insights this month.

The great thing about sectionals is that they come in almost any shape, size and style. Check out these 2 sectionals. They are actually both the Oslo sectional, made by Robin Bruce Furniture but can come in a curved shape or the more traditional squared shape. I’ve seen a lot of sectionals in my many years on the furniture world, and this is the one that I actually have in my living room. The down filled cushions make it incredibly comfortable and it comes in a ton of fabric options.

Whether your personal style is traditional, modern, lakeshore or farmhouse, there is a sectional to fulfill your dreams. Check out some of the styles below:

When considering a sectional:

It is very important to do a floor plan layout of your room. You’ll want to make sure that you don’t go too large and overwhelm your space.

Sectionals are great for floating in your room, they can easily define your space without the need for walls. Just make sure that you have plenty of room to walk around it.

Remember that all of the same options apply to sectionals as to sofas. Many come in fabric or leather, reclining or stationary, with or without nail heads, etc.

Sectionals generally cost more than a sofa, but since there is more seating you do not need to add as many chairs. You will often end up saving money!

If you are interested in doing some sectional research online, I would suggest going to a few of these websites. They are quality, made in America manufacturers and allow you to drape your fabrics of choice on it so that you can see exactly what your dream sectional can look like.

Norwalk Furniture (made in Norwalk Ohio) and Rowe Furniture (made in Virginia). Here are a few of their styles that you’ll see online and in UBU Furniture.