The perfect red decor ideas for Valentines Day

Red…red is a color that when used correctly in interior design, can really get the heart going!

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, we’re sharing a few red décor ideas that will make Valentine’s Day come alive in your home! Whether you’re looking for something bold, permanent, or subtle there’s a décor suggestion for everyone! And with any suggestion, feel free to adjust and accustom it to your individual liking!

Spice up your sofa

Some of the simplest ways to change the look of your home are the common ones, that I’m sure most of you have tried…changing your throw pillows!

This Valentine’s Day let’s take our decorating skills up a notch! Instead of buying new throw pillows, use your current pillows and add the perfect touch by adding a new pillow sleeve! Using a small band of fabric in your favorite color and wrapping it around your pillows will change the look of your sofa instantly! And better yet, you’ll save money by using what you already have!

Give your towels a fresh new flare!

Towels are a great way to add a pop of color to your bathrooms, kitchens, and more! This year let’s get creative and give our towels a fresh new feel! Start by tying red tassels around white or black towels, or even tie red/white polka dot ribbon into a bow and add it to some white bath towels! Talk about instant cuteness!

Create fabulous floral arrangements

Flowers in a vase is a Valentine’s Day staple! Instead of opting for the typical roses in a clear vase, add a more personalized touch! Put your heart into this romantic décor by literally adding red cinnamon hearts at the bottom of the vase. Not only will the hearts hold the flowers in place, but they’ll add a super sweet touch!

P.S., I also love the Brach Conversation Heart candy for this as well simple décor idea as well, but it doesn’t add as much of a “red” look! Use what works for you!

Go bold with brand new dishes!

Thinking of going all the way with your V-Day décor? Use bold red/white dishes to make your home more vibrant! We just love these dishes by department 222! Red is such a great color because it infuses a room with liveliness. So, when your friends, family, or significant other stops by for the V-Day festivities, these dishes will make for a party that any guest will remember!

Add some eye-catching artwork!

Your artwork is also a way to keep red in the picture (no pun intended!). We love this artwork found at Delight in Designs by Leftbank Art. I mean, wouldn’t this be gorgeous in your bathroom, your dining or even going up the stairway? The answer is YES!

Add the perfect permanent touch!

If you’re committed to going all-in with the color red, then these are the perfect ideas for you! Sherwin Williams’s “radish” paint color is super RED, and its hue works for several home décor items!

Use this color on the exterior of your home, on the front door, or a cute little bench on your porch. And if you’re REALLY loving this beautiful color, add it to the interior of your home by painting the island in your kitchen in radish red!

And speaking of the interior of your home, consider incorporating red into your wallpaper! Use it on your walls or even line it inside of your china cabinet. Cute right? Who wouldn’t love a red floral paper as a backdrop to their favorite collection of family treasures?

Whether you choose to flirt with red or have a full-fledged affair, there are all types of ideas to experiment with! Between pillows, dishes, towels, and flowers-adding a splash of red to any of these items will not only convey passion this Valentine’s Day, but it will speak to your zest for life!

This Home décor tip is sponsored by Delight in Designs