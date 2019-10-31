The importance of doing your homework

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – In home decor projects big or small, it pays to do some homework before you begin.

There is plenty of information and inspiration on TV and on the web, and at UBU Furniture, we love that people have places to go to research and begin to define their own personal style. But I’d thought I’d write a little about how you might combine online inspiration with working with a local store and designer.

I know, working with a designer can sound a little intimidating, but it’s so worth it. It’s all about asking the right questions and knowing the right place to find the best options for YOUR family, for YOUR style, for YOUR budget. Because what’s right for you is not the same as what’s right for your neighbor, and it’s probably also not what they just did in that room makeover that you saw on TV.

In home décor TV shows, we see the before and after, but not all of the experience and expertise that go into making the right decisions so that it looks so great and works perfectly for that style of home and that specific family.

Some things to consider:

Do I have a floor plan? How much seating does your family need? What is the best layout for my room?

Scale of furniture

The best style?

Fabrics & finishes: What will be the easiest to clean?

How will it wear? What is quality level & warranty?

Will it be comfortable?

Will this look right with the other things in the room?

There are just so many things that you can’t see when you look online or even in a store without someone to talk to…

At UBU, we hear this A LOT: Last time I bought furniture, NO ONE TOLD ME that…

the fabric would pill

It will look silly because it’s too small for my room

The dining table is big, but it would only sit 6 people because of the placement of table legs

The cushions would only last 2 years and there’s no warranty to get new ones

This finish shows scratches much quicker than others

Or, I bought it online and it isn’t comfortable or it’s a weird size, and it’s too hard and expensive to send back because I put it together and now to send it back I need to fit it back in the original packaging and pay the freight both ways! I should have just bought it locally!

These are all of the questions that you need to ask yourself when redecorating or purchasing furniture. The danger of just buying that 1st sectional that you see in a store or ordering that dining table online is that you may be making a poor choice, and no one was there to help you make a better one, no one with YOUR best interests in mind. Furniture is a big investment and so I urge people to come see all of the fabric options, to talk to a designer about how it will wear or how easy it will be to clean. Make a plan so that when it’s all said and done, you LOVE the look, everything works well together and it fit within your budget.

Don’t settle for mediocre. Keep at it until you LOVE your new SPACE.

I hope you found these tips helpful! Our designers at UBU Furniture would love to help you to Make Your Home YOUR Happy Place!!

Visit our website, shoot us an email or give us a call at 616-532-0175.

To set up an in-store design appointment OR schedule a designer to come to your home, click here.