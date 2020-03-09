Sense of humor in your décor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Grand Rapids celebrates laughter every March with Laugh fest, let’s explore some of the ways we can incorporate humor into our homes that give us and our guest a sneak peek at our true selves!

A bathroom is a great area to use creativity and FUN in your décor…Yes, we all like that tranquil, spa clean feeling in our master, but why not have fun in your guest bath, or children’s bath time? We’ll start with one of my favorite pieces of fun; “wash your hands ya filthy animal” décor is a very funny, an in your face way to friendly remind your guest to be sure and wash up; a spin off from the movie “Home Alone.” These are available at Delight In Designs, made by our own Monica Denhof, this will start conversation, spark laughter and get those ten digits germ free all with one little piece of décor!

So yes, let’s face it, bathroom time can be a time for reading as well, We took that to the next level for one of our designs and created a word search wall, we kept if fun by adding names of family members, hobbies that the client loves and places they like to travel! This can be time consuming if you DIY, however you can find custom wallpaper at www.identitypapers.com that offers different font, color and sizes.

Signs can be overdone or over used, so be sure to add subtle hints throughout the home, also made by Monica is this serving tray, Monica crafted “Dinner Is Poured” on the tray, placing a wine bottle, wine glasses and a cork screw is sure to gain some laughs when you or your guest pour the next glass of wine! Visit Delight In Designs to see how we can custom order yours!

So it is no family secret that I am the “black sheep” of the family, I just had to purchase this pillow – white sheep pattern, with ONE black sheep…when I found it; It spoke to me! That is what you want your home to do; speak to you, tell your story, show off that humor and have some FUN!

(Sponsored by Delight In Designs)