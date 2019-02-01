Kris Wassink is the WOTV 4 Women Crew member focused on interior design! Along with her brother Vic, Kris is the owner of UBU Furniture (located in Rivertown Crossings Mall in Grandville). Kris and her staff of designers love helping people find ways to make their Home their Happy Place by choosing furniture & accessories that uniquely reflect who they are and by making sure that it works well for their family. They work within each clients budget to transform their home into a haven, a place to relax, to sit down and look around and just love it.

“I am excited to be able to share current decorating trends PLUS give tips & tactics for loving where you live. Whether our projects are big or small, we can all do things that will transform our living spaces to reflect what our family needs to live well.”

With 35 years of experience in the home furnishings world, Kris brings a unique design perspective to UBU Furniture, an award-winning retailer. She handles the business’s operations and manages all of the great things that happen inside the store, while Vic manages the warehouse, delivery and service. Kris oversees a team of designers who do everything from purchasing the furniture & accessories to laying out their floor displays & vignettes as well as work one-on-one with clients. She is dedicated to providing the best designers and resources in town, making it easy, affordable and enjoyable for people to make their home design dreams become a reality.

Along with leading an all-around rockstar business, Kris loves connecting with other designers, attending Keystone Church, and training in Krav Maga, a division of martial arts developed by the Israeli Defense Force. Kris also loves snowboarding, kayaking, backpacking, and anything outdoors! She was also named “Mom of the Year” by her son Sam!

“I LOVE encouraging women to try something new, to push themselves outside of their comfort zone, to NOT let their fears hold them down.”

Kris is looking forward to helping out the women of West Michigan and sharing all of her finest design secrets here on WOTV 4 Women.