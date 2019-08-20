How we decorate leaves a psychological impact

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Whether you spend a little or a lot of time in your home, it should be a place where you can relax and refresh. It should be a place that reflects your personality and works well for your family and your lifestyle.

Home should be your Happy Place, and let’s face it, we could all use a little more Happy! To that end, at UBU Furniture, we believe that you should decorate with the things that you love.

Here are some thoughts on how to make Your Home Your Happy Place….

There is definitely a psychological impact connected with how we decorate the interior of our homes. The colors, layout, fabrics and organization of our home will send out subtle emotional signals, having an effect on our emotions, our comfort, and often the pride that we feel in our home.

Begin by taking a walk through your home.

How does each area make you feel?

Do the colors and textures match the mood that you are hoping to set for each room?

Do the colors flow well as you walk from room to room?

Breathe deeply. Does the room feel fresh? Inviting? Peaceful? Energizing?

Neutral colors – We often use neutral colors as the base for our home design. That is because they usually fade into the background and do not have a strong psychological impact. We think of neutral colors as white, creams, and grays, but any color that is extremely close to white, like a very pale blue can also play the part of a neutral. Neutral colors are simple and can create a great canvas from which to create our interior décor masterpiece.

Warm colors – Examples of warm colors would like red, yellow, and orange. They evoke feelings of activity and passion. Red is thought to create energy, increase appetite and stimulate conversation. Orange often feels adventurous, joyful and encouraging. And yellow is both cheerful and optimistic. These warm colors are often used as accent colors and can help us feel uplifted, energized and downright friendly.

Cool colors – Cool colors are colors such as blue, green, and purple. They tend to pair well with a neutral gray and are associated with feelings of peace, harmony and calmness. Blue is actually known to slow down your metabolism. It’s a great color for rooms where you want to instill a feeling of serenity, confidence and healing. Green is the color of nature. It gives a feeling of freshness, of growth and of life. If you want to add a little drama to your space, purple is your color. It can add a luxurious or a mysterious feeling.

Just remember that your home, and the color choices that you make should reflect YOUR personality. The ‘in’ colors change with every season so don’t be too easily swayed by what you see on that home improvement show on TV. The more important thing is to make sure that you love the way your rooms make you feel and that the color flows well as you move between areas in your home. The last thing I wanted to mention is the importance of lighting. Use lighting to transform a space — not just by brightening dark corners, but by affecting your emotions. The right light lifts the mood, inspires productivity and motivates us.

How your space is lit is very important for the overall ambience. Natural light is best, so make sure you are letting the sun shine in. Blinds, shutters or drapery panels can be beautiful and are important as a finishing touch for your room, but make sure that they don’t steal too much of your sunshine. Of course, we still need to add other lighting elements to our rooms. Try to include a mix of overhead, accent and task lights to each space.

If you are finding that you would like to freshen some of the areas in your home, consider starting with the living room and the dining/kitchen areas. These rooms are where we most often relax, gather and entertain, so they are the perfect place to try out some of these ideas.

Place 1 item in each room that makes you smile. It could as simple as a fun, quirky accessory, a photo what reminds you of a sweet experience or a cute saying on a tea towel.

Get rid of anything that drags you down. For example, that rug with dirty spots on it that you just can’t clean up, or the vase that you were gifted but that you’ve always hated.

Bring a lovely scent into 1 or 2 rooms in your home. This could be from an air freshener, a candle, or better yet, some fresh flowers.

Bring in nature. Greens have a place in almost any room. Life is good – bring it inside!

A healthy home is not one full of the latest furnishings or decorated by the current hot designer. It’s a home that says, “Welcome. I am taken care of, can I take care of you?”

Whatever you decide to do – have fun and make sure that it fits YOUR personality!

I hope you found these tips helpful! Our designers at UBU Furniture would love to help you to Make Your Home YOUR Happy Place!!

Visit our website, shoot us an email or give us a call at 616-532-0175.

To set up an in-store design appointment OR schedule a designer to come to your home, click here.