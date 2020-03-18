Give your home a spring break makeover with fun decor!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Spring break is a time to look forward to, for those of you that may have a staycation planned, there are some things you can do to spruce up your living space that can be fun for the whole family!

We love the idea or embellishing your lighting for a reading nook, having fun with paint and let’s talk about how we can showcase our hobbies!

Lighting

Lighting can be so important in a room! Delight In Designs offers many lighting options, one we really love is taking a simple lamp and having fun, paint the base, or add fun pompoms to the shade!

Take this opportunity to teach your kids about energy-efficient lighting, the fact that LED lightbulbs can last 50 times longer than a normal light bulb can be cool to a kid just learning multiplication!

Painting

Painting is always a hit with children at any age! Why not use spring break to convert a normal wall into a chalkboard wall? The paint can be found at your local big box store, you can paint an entire wall in a child’s room or paint a 36 x 36 square in your mudroom and make a message center for the family.

Another go-to idea to have fun with paint and gain some good family time is by painting the frames of the family photos in a soft pastel spring color, this is great family history conversation starter-the kids might actually remember who Great Aunt Flo is!

Showcase your hobbies

One of Delight In Designs favorite go-to’s when decorating a room – Show off your hobbies! Weather you golf and want to hang the golf coat rack made by one of our local artisans in your man cave or you want to hang two skate boards one above the other on the wall to display trophy’s or books you are sure to have fun with this one! Heck, we’ve even used a fishing rod for a window treatment!

The idea here is from kindergarten through senior year in college, involve the family in making the home something that the entire family can take part in. Embellishing lamps, painting or hobby showcasing, you will be surprised at how quickly the week passes by; but the memory of the week will last a lifetime!

