Fall, football, and feasting: 3 reasons to invest in a new recliner this year

Picture yourself taking a quick nap in front of the fire, relaxing with your feet up after hosting the best Thanksgiving dinner ever, or even curling up with a good book and a glass of wine. There is no better place to do it than in a recliner. It seems like every home should have a recliner and there is no shortage of reclining chair, sofa or sectional options out there. I thought it would be good to lay out all of options and offer a few suggestions so that you can decide what the perfect type of recliner is for you!

Your 1st, and possibly most important decision is whether you want power or manual.

There are 3 basic types of Manual recliners:

You all know how recliners with a handle look and work.

There are also recliners without the handle, where you simply press back to recline. The advantage is that they look like a normal chair but still offer a way to relax with your feet up.

And then we have the Scandinavian design styles, which use a tension rod to hold your favorite position.

Now for the fun of Power recliners:

They are definitely easier to get out of, as you do not need to ‘kick back’ on the footrest in order to close it. And don’t forget about the lift chairs, which make it incredibly easy to move from sitting to standing.

But the more important reason to go with power is that you are able to stop the mechanism at the place where it is most comfortable for you (vs just the 2-3 preset positions).

Many power recliner styles also offer a power headrest, which allows you to be reclined but still hold you head up enough to watch television or hold a conversation.

Some also offer power lumbar support, heat or even massage options.

Another unique options (and a best seller here at UBU Furniture) is the Zero Gravity recliner. It reclines to a position that relieves all of the pressure points on your body. Ahhh…..

When shopping for a recliner, pay special attention to the quality of the mechanism, as well as the construction of the chair. Since there is a lot of movement happening, you want to make sure that you get a recliner that will stand the test of time.

Some of the manufacturer's that I trust the most are Comfort Design, Elran, Palliser and Norwalk Furniture.

I hope you found these tips helpful!

