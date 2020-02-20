Easy ways to show random acts of kindness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Sometimes in life, it’s the little things that make the greatest impact!

At Delight In Designs, we know that the smallest gestures can truly make someone’s day! That’s why were celebrating random acts of kindness and you can too!

Expecting guests, friends, or family soon? Make your company feel right at home with these simple hospitality tips!

credit: gettyimages

1. Liven up the guestroom

Add a fresh flare to any guest room by adding flowers. For an extra sweet touch, grab a bowl, jar, or plate and place in some chocolate for them to enjoy!

2. Make their space more comfortable

Placing an extra blanket on the bed, reading material in the room, and offering fresh cool-infused water can make any guest feel welcome!

For additional random acts of kindness tips, visit Delight In Designs!

(Sponsored by Delight in Designs)