“Design rules” that all professional designers go by

We all want our home to look great, to be a place where we can relax and be refreshed.

How do we do that? You may be surprised that there is a lot more to creating a visually pleasing room than just being ‘creative’ or having a ‘flair for decorating’.

I thought we might take a look at some of the ‘design rules’ that professional designers pay close attention to. There are 7 elements that come to play in every space, and when we remember to keep them in mind and in balance, we will find that we end up with a more aesthetically pleasing area. These Design Elements are Space, Line, Forms, Light, Color, Texture and Pattern, and they form the foundation of any good interior design.

Whether you are simply rearranging a room, finishing your basement or are starting with a blank slate in a new home, it pays to break your interior design project down to its basic components. SPACE is the most basic element. It is the 3 dimensional area that you are working with, and it can be filled or left empty, depending on how you will be using this area. Consider how you need this space to function, and then make sure the amount of furnishings in the room is balanced.

LINE & FORMS refer to the shape and lines of both the room itself (including windows and doors) and to the shapes of the furniture and other objects in the room. For example, a table creates horizontal lines while doorways create vertical lines. Using various lines and shapes in a room creates interest (until you use too many and create a look that is visually chaotic). For example, this round table with a squared off chairs or using dining chairs with a slightly pitched back and a round or oval light about a rectangular dining table is visually pleasing.

LIGHT – Not only does a room need light to function, but light has the ability to create the mood and ambiance in your space. In a new build, clever placement of doors and windows can bring natural light to the areas where you will want it most. And then of course, lighting fixtures or even mirrors can also be used to create ambient (general) lighting or to highlight a specific object in your room.

COLOR – Along with light, color will help to set the mood and ambiance for your space, as well as create the illusion of making your space seem larger or smaller. For thoughts on how to pair colors together, see my August blog.

TEXTURE & PATTERN will add dimension, interest and a sense of depth to your space. For example, I like to see both fabric and leather used in a room, along with both smooth and textured surfaces. This could be seen in a rug, fabrics, artwork or maybe in a feature such as a fireplace. If there is ‘just something missing’ in your space, it is often due to a lack of texture.

And as for pattern, a little can go a long way, but a total lack of pattern leaves the eye unfulfilled.

In addition to the 7 Design Elements described above, there are also 7 Design Principles. I’ll address these in a future blog, but just in case you want to explore them on your own, they are:

Unity, Balance, Rhythm, Emphasis, Contrast, Scale & Proportion.

Whatever you decide to do – have fun and make sure that it fits YOUR personality!

