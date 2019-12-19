Celebrate your home this holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – December is a time to celebrate, to connect, or maybe reconnect with friends and family. And some of those gatherings will probably take place at YOUR home.

As you get ready for entertaining, enter your home through the eyes of your guests. What will they see when they drive up to the house? Which entrance will they use?

Would adding some extra lighting to the exterior of your home make it feel more inviting? Or even more safe?

How about the entry area? When you have a large gathering, remember that things can become cluttered quickly. You might want to simplify those areas, making sure that there is plenty of space for shoes, bags & jackets to rest.

And then consider all of those things that can whisper Peace & Love to your guests as they pass into your main gathering areas.

You’ll want to have plenty of seating. If there are not enough chairs, you can always use ottomans or have some comfy throw pillows on the floor.

How about music? Some cool jazz or fun holiday tunes will help to set the mood.

Make sure your space smells inviting, either with a candle or something scrumptious in the oven.

And then the most important thing: Your inviting SMILE.

I truly hope that as you celebrate this season of Joy, quality time with friends and family will outweigh the stress of hosting the perfect parties.

For more idea on making your home perfect for your gatherings, stop by UBU Furniture today.

I hope you found these tips helpful! Our designers at UBU Furniture would love to help you to Make Your Home YOUR Happy Place!!

Visit our website, shoot us an email or give us a call at 616-532-0175. To set up an in-store design appointment OR schedule a designer to come to your home, click here.