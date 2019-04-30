Area rug bringing art and value to a room Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Area rugs have never been more popular. You can use them to add color, texture and comfort to any room. They are easy to clean and to switch out as styles or seasons change.

And let’s not forget about the artistic value. Rugs are considered artwork for the floor. They are a great place to add patterns, textures and splashes of color. Choose a rug that will give your room the personality and attitude that you want it to have.

If you find a rug that you love, use those colors and texture to inspire the rest of your décor, including your upholstery, throw pillows, paint and accessories.

Rugs with interesting patterns or a combination of highs and lows in the pile can help to hide the wear and tear.

In the dining room, choose a rug that is the same shape as your table and center your table on it. Consider using an outdoor rug – they are durable and easy to clean.

Feel free to use area rugs on pretty much any surface. Hardwoods, laminates, cement, ceramic tile or carpet.

Make sure to use a rug pad. It will extend the life of your rug and protect the surface under your rug

