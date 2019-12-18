Accessories we love at UBU Home Furnishings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Have you ever noticed that some rooms just feel ‘right’? Even if things aren’t brand new or in perfect shape, there is a balance in the room and the accessories provide just enough ‘pop’ that it all comes together in a way that is pleasing to the eye.

December is the time of year when we have family & friends over to our homes, and it’s the perfect time to look at our home through fresh eyes and to give it all a little extra love.

Along with some inspiration photos, I’ve got a few tips here that will help you love this season of entertaining and of showing off your home.

Rugs and pillows are a great way to pull together your colors or to add texture to your space.

Mirrors look great in any room! Use a mirror to brighten your space or to make it seem larger.

Often, the best way to take that ‘fresh look’ at your accessories is to remove all of them from a room – both table top and the pieces you have hanging on the walls. Then replace them in order of what you love the most. You may find that the room feels better with fewer accessories in it. Also, as you place accessories back in the room, arranging them in groups of 3 will provide a simpler, more balanced look.

At UBU Furniture, we love to layer our accessories and to use old books as a way to create variation in height.

Be creative, have fun and make sure that your home reflects your unique personality.

Here are just a few more great inspirational rooms that I wanted to share!

I hope you found these tips helpful! Our designers at UBU Furniture would love to help you to Make Your Home YOUR Happy Place!!

