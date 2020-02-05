Your heart health can affect your hearing health! Here’s why

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Did you know that the state of your heart can directly impact your ability to hear? Most people wouldn’t believe that their heart health coincides with their hearing health, but the two are connected!

It’s all due to blood flow. Research has proven that individuals who have healthy blood flow are more apt to hear well! In contrast, individuals with poor blood circulation may experience greater hearing loss.

Hearing loss is caused by a variety of factors! One of these factors includes cardiovascular disease (CVD). In the United States, CVD remains the leading cause of death for both men and women. Although millions of individuals struggle with this condition and hearing loss, there are a variety of ways to improve your well-being and auditory system:

1. Exercise regularly

Some hearing loss (sensorineural) may be permanent but adopting a cardiovascular exercise regimen can help preserve your heart and ears!

2. Quit smoking

We all know that cigarettes are not good for our health. If you find yourself indulging in this unhealthy habit, consider quitting to reduce your chances of contracting heart disease and to improve your hearing! Also, for non-smokers, be sure to avoid second-hand smoke.

3. Eat healthier

The foods we consume also have a direct impact on our health! Incorporate healthy snacks and meals into your diet to maintain your quality of life!

