Tinitus is more common than you think

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- We may all come from different places, backgrounds, and families, but 45 million American’s share one thing in common- Tinnitus!

What is Tinnitus?

Tinnitus is the sensation of hearing sounds in your ear when no external sounds are present.

Noises can include hissing, buzzing, chirping, whistling, clicking, and ringing in the ears!

What causes Tinnitus?

Aging

Exposure to loud noises

Hearing and heart conditions

Several medications

Who struggles with Tinnitus?

Currently in the United States, older adult makes struggle with Tinnitus more than women. This disparity may exist because males typically spend more time in loud environments (manufacturing, construction, military service, motorsports and hunting).

Although male’s experience this condition far more than women, Tinnitus can affect anyone!

Is there a cure?

There is currently no cure for Tinnitus, but McDonald Hearing Services offers wonderful services to facilitate coping with the condition! Pay us a visit today!

