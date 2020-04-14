The importance of having your hearing screened

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The quality of our hearing not only affects our physical health but can also take a large toll on our mental and emotional well-being if neglected.

If you find that your hearing isn’t up to par, it may be time to seek professional help. Without proper intervention, hearing loss within adults can lead to higher rates of depression, anxiety, brain atrophy, and other cognitive disorders.

Be proactive in maintaining your health by becoming aware of important hearing loss statistics and available solutions!

credit: gettyimages

Reasons to pay attention to your hearing health:

15% of the adult population in the United States struggles with hearing loss

The incidence of hearing loss increases with an individuals age

Untreated hearing loss can lead to brain atrophy, increase the risk of Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, and affect your relationships with others

Neglecting your hearing health can cause listening fatigue

Ignoring your hearing health can cost you money. Although employers cannot discriminate against you if you struggle with the condition, statistics have shown that individuals with significant hearing loss earned $20,00 less each year than those with hearing aids

Solutions

It’s never too late to receive aid for your hearing. Our experts at McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care recommend that individuals receive a hearing screening once every decade up until the age of 50. After 50 years of age, we recommend scheduling a hearing screening after every 3 years.

Dealing with hearing loss can be challenging, but there are effective ways to cope! McDonald Audiology and Hearing Health Care is here to help you improve your hearing health. Learn more about our services HERE

(Sponsored by McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care)