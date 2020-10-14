Struggling with hearing loss? Here’s why you shouldn’t wait to seek treatment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Right now in the United States, over 40 million people are struggling with hearing loss. Although this condition is highly common, it is also very treatable.

If you suspect that you are experiencing hearing loss, then seek treatment immediately. Being proactive in maintaining your wellbeing ensures early diagnoses and treatment. Waiting to book an appointment with an audiologist and deferring hearing solutions can lead to a variety of health issues.

Photo courtesy of gettyimages

Social isolation: Individuals suffering from hearing loss tend to isolate themselves from others, avoid attending public events and socializing.

Depression: Untreated hearing loss has drastic impact on an individual’s mental, emotional and physical state. Due to the fact that hearing loss limits a person’s ability to communicate and interact with the world around them, feelings of loneliness and depression may begin to creep in.

Dementia: Recent studies have shown the correlation between hearing loss and dementia. Older adults with hearing loss are more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, compared to people with normal hearing.

(Sponsored by McDonald Hearing)