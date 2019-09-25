Steal her secrets: Dr. Pamela Keenan shares the interview question every woman needs to be prepared to answer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Her suit fits just right, she knows everyone in the room, and you can just tell she’s got it going on! You wish you could be her or simply wish you knew her secret to success. WOTV 4 Women wants to give you a deeper look at the many power women who are helping make West Michigan a thriving place for women at work. We’re having them dish the details on everything from work life to home life and what has led to their career success.

25 career questions with Dr. Pamela Keenan, owner of McDonald Hearing Services, a doctor of Audiology, a WOTV 4 Women crew member and expert in hearing. Dr. Pam is passionate about her patients, her family and her all-female hearing practice. Read on to find out more about this amazing West Michigan entrepreneur.

Q1 – Describe your job and why you love it.

I have an amazing job! Audiologists are the primary health-care professionals who evaluate, diagnose, treat, and manage hearing loss and balance disorders in adults and children. The best part is I get to improve my patients quality of life by improving their ability to hear the world. I love the smiles on my patients faces when they are reconnected with friends and family through better hearing.

Q2 – Dig through you purse and tell us three must have items you found and 1 item you were surprised to find.

I found: Systane eye drops for my dry eyes Tide stain stick…I am always spilling my coffee Hand lotion And the surprise was my reusable stainless steel straw that my son made me get so we can save the turtles.

Q3 – When you were a kid what did you want to be when you grew up?

Teacher.

Q4 – What’s the best piece of career advice you’ve ever received?

Be sure to pick something you love to do it will make going to work more enjoyable.

Q5 – What’s the job you’ve had (in your lifetime) that still gives you nightmares?

Working at a betting window at a horse track. Math is not my strong suit and it was before computers.

Q6 – What’s the best thing you’ve done to advance your career?

Buying the private practice when the owner retired.

Q7 – Flats or heels?

FLATS!! Comfort is key.

Q8 – Crying at work? Okay or not okay?

Okay. I love my patients and when they are emotional so am I.

Q9 – Work/life balance? How do you make it work? What time do you “clock out”?

It is the biggest challenge as a business owner. I have a wonderful family that is very helpful and understanding. I try my best to end my day by 6pm and be home for dinner. Everyone is up and out of the house early so most days I go in early to finish anything left form the day before and prepare for the day. Work is always on my mind but I try not to bring anything home. Every Sunday we sit down as a family and talk about the upcoming week. This helps me organize my time and use it wisely.

Q10 – Eating lunch at your desk? A do or a don’t?

I have to admit that I do it too often! I try to take a few minutes to clear my mind or get some fresh air.

Q11 – What makes you grateful?

My friends and family.

Q12 – What was your biggest blunder in a job interview? What did it teach you?

I was asked “why should I hire you?”. I didn’t always have a lot of self confidence nor did I feel comfortable with self promotion. I learned to be prepared for this type of questioning and be prepared to list my strengths. It made me realize I needed to work on my confidence.

Q13 – Describe your morning routine.

The alarm goes off and I hit the snooze at least twice. I try to make my bed every morning so I start the day with a task completed. Then I go to the kitchen for a cup of coffee and give the cat a treat. I turn on the news and sip some coffee before hitting the shower. Hair and make up are not my favorite part but are necessary to face the day. After that I get dressed grab my lunch and head out the door.

Q14 – Proudest career moment to date.

Getting my doctorate in Audiology and buying the practice.

Q15 – What’s the most important thing in your life right now?

Family.

Q16 – What time did you wake up today?

6 am

Q17 – What’s the first thing you notice when you meet someone?

Their smile.

Q18 – What are you reading right now?

“Girl Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis.

Q19 – In a typical day how many emails do you answer?

10-15

Q20 – What’s your favorite TV show?

“This Is Us” on WOOD TV.

Q21 – What’s your favorite spot for a meeting in West Michigan?

Anywhere with food and wine.

Q22 – What’s your favorite app?

Pinterest! I loose all sense of time.

Q23 – What experience in life made you the most nervous?

Giving birth.

Q24 – What’s one question you always ask in an interview?

What was the worst conflict you have had with a customer/patient and how did you resolve it?

Q25 – What’s the best part of your job?

Improving peoples quality of life through better hearing.

If you want to learn more about Dr. Pam and McDonald Hearing Services you can watch all of her hearing tips here!

McDonald Hearing Services

Kentwood | Greenville | Grand Rapids

Phone: 616-773-2419

Website: https://www.mcdonaldhearingservices.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mcdonaldaudiology/

Nominate a West Michigan Career Woman of the month! Email us at: info@wotv4women.com