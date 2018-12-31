Pam Keenan

Dr. Pamela Keenan is the current owner of McDonald Audiology and Hearing Health Care. Prior to owning the practice she worked for the previous owner for 14 happy years. She attended Central Michigan University where she obtained her Bachelor of Science in Communication Disorders in 1991. Subsequently she attended Michigan State University, where she received a Master’s degree in Audiology in 1992. In 2009 she completed the Doctor of Audiology degree at the George S. Osborne College of Audiology at Salus University (formerly known as the PCO School of Audiology). She also has a Certificate of Clinical Competence in Audiology (CCC-A) and is licensed by the State of Michigan Board of Audiology. Dr. Keenan’s passion is providing the best hearing help by utilizing the latest technology, and the highest standard of care. Her goals are to provide expert diagnoses, counseling, information, hearing aids, hearing aid maintenance and repairs, noise protection plugs, loop systems and hearing accessory items. She enjoys volunteering with local groups such as HLAA (Hearing Loss Association of America) and DHHS (Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services) to help educate the public about hearing and issues surrounding hearing loss.

Outside of work she enjoys spending time with her husband Vernon and two sons Justin and Bryce.