New technology to help your hearing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - If you love hunting, you know that having a keen ear is one of the hunter’s most important assets. And you also know that it’s essential to protect your hearing against sudden gunshots or other hunting-related noises. Studies have found that men over the age of 48 who hunt regularly are statistically more likely to experience high-frequency hearing loss – the type associated with damage from sudden loud explosions. At the same time, the evidence suggests that many hunters fail to take precautions to avoid serious hearing problems. So, how can you protect your ears while out stalking your prey? Here is how to keep your ears in great shape while out in the country with your buddies.

Hunting is one of America’s national sports, with over 13 million people enjoying the activity every year. Obviously that results in a lot of fun and pleasure, but it also has a less enjoyable consequence: plenty of exposure to extremely loud noises. All you have to do is read the biographies of some great American hunters to understand the risks.