New advancements in hearing aid technology

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- As with many high-tech devices, hearing aids have had their fair share of technological revolution! New advancements in hearing aid technologies have evolved to include improved features that make navigating daily life for individuals with hearing loss much easier!

Some hearing aids on the market are now able to track body and brain health, limit feedback in noisy environments and can even stream audio from your phone or TV. How cool and convenient!

In addition, modern hearing aid devices have shrunken in size, becoming smaller and even more comfortable to wear.

Our hearing expert, Dr. Pam Keenan of McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care details the cool new features of hearing aids and how they may be of benefit to hearing impaired patients.

