Navigate face masks, hearing loss and hearing aids with these helpful tips

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have seen an exponential increase in the use of wearing face masks. While personal protective equipment (PPE) helps reduce the spread of the coronavirus, the use of face coverings has affected individuals with hearing loss tremendously.

Wearing face masks can:

Lower or muffle the volume of a person’s speech, making hearing even more difficult

Face masks cover the mouth and a significant portion of the face with decreases a person’s ability to read facial cues and lips

Pull and tug on hearing aids causing additional auditory interruptions

So, how does an individual with hearing loss navigate the challenges associated with wearing face masks? Our hearing expert, Dr. Pam Keenan of McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care, is sharing helpful tips!

If you are approached by someone wearing a face mask, you can:

Ask them to remove background noise or move to a quieter location

Ask them to talk slowly and not shout.

Ensure you are wearing your hearing aids

Use a cellphone app that will turn your speech into text in real-time

For additional information, visit the McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care website and check out more of Dr. Pam’s expert tips here.

