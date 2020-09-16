Important differences between hearing and vision loss

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Many individuals experience hearing and vision loss. While both impairments involve the loss of one of our senses, the effects and treatment options of these conditions differ.

Here are significant differences between hearing and vision loss:

Treatment

When it comes to vision, glasses and contact lenses can provide “corrected vision” for some visually impaired persons to normal (20.20) vision or near-normal. In contrast, hearing aids can not restore hearing to normal but may have significant benefits.

2.Type of sense (Independent Vs. Interdependent)

Vision is an independent sense, meaning it makes it easier for us to do things on our own like driving a car, reading, walking and more. On the other hand, hearing is an interdependent sense meaning it allows us to listen to other people speaking with us. Hearing usually requires a speaker and a listener. Individuals with hearing deficancies may find it difficult to hear when backround noises are present, when others speak to quickly and mumble or when a speaker is distanced from the listener.

3.Assessment and Treatment

Although improvements in modern medicine have discovered advanced treatment options for hearing and vision loss, there are less treatment options available for auditory damage. Also, when it comes to the adaptation process, individuals using hearing aids may take weeks or months to fully adjust to amplification.

(Sponsored by McDonald Hearing)