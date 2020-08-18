How to wear hearing aids with a face mask

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Wearing face masks in public has become a requirement to limit the spread of coronavirus but using them can pose challenges for individuals with hearing aids. If you wear behind-the-ear hearing aids, you will likely encounter some problems trying to wear a standard face mask with elastic ear loops. The ear loops may tug at the tubing that connects the hearing aid to the speaker that sits in your ear (known as the dome). You may also inadvertently pull your hearing aids out and drop them when removing your mask.

What is a hearing aid wearer to do?

Here are tips to make mask and aid wearing more comfortable:

Wearing a mask with soft fabric ties to relieve the pressure on the ears, instead of elastic

Using a special mask extender with buttons or other holders to attach the mask loops onto, on the back of the head, instead of the ears (many medical practitioners now use these, since they have to wear tight-fitting masks all day)

Carefully remove the mask so you do not yank the hearing aids out of your ear and potentially lose them.

For more hearing tips, visit McDonald Audiology and Hearing Health Care!

(Sponsored by McDonald Hearing)