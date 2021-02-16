How to support loved ones with hearing loss

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Do you have someone in your life who is experiencing hearing loss? A parent, sibling, close friend, neighbor, or co-worker? Many of us may know someone struggling with hearing loss because this condition affects millions of Americans each day!

Hearing loss is an important and delicate topic. When discussing this condition with a loved one, it’s crucial to keep our hearing expert’s advice in mind. Listen to Dr. Pam Keenan’s tips!

Here are some quick tips to support loved ones with hearing impairments:

Be compassionate and sensitive to their privacy

Keep an open line of communication

Offer empathy and support to loved ones and follow through

