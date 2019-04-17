How to reduce your hearing difficulties on the phone
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Most people take the convenience of their telephone for granted. But people with hearing problems may not even hear the phone ring or may have trouble conducting a telephone conversation.
- Be aware of which ear is your better ear and hold the receiver up to that ear.
- Take and make your calls in a quiet surrounding.
- There are amplified phones as well as phones that utilize closed captioning to type the words onto a screen for you to read as you are talking.
About Pam Keenan
Dr. Pamela Keenan is the current owner of McDonald Audiology and Hearing Health Care. Prior to owning the practice she worked for the previous owner for 14 happy years.