How to reduce your hearing difficulties on the phone

Apr 17, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Most people take the convenience of their telephone for granted. But people with hearing problems may not even hear the phone ring or may have trouble conducting a telephone conversation.

  • Be aware of which ear is your better ear and hold the receiver up to that ear.
  • Take and make your calls in a quiet surrounding.
  • There are amplified phones as well as phones that utilize closed captioning to type the words onto a screen for you to read as you are talking.
