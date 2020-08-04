How to properly clean and care for your hearing aids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Hearing aids are a significant investment, so it’s good practice to learn how to clean and maintain them at home. These sophisticated, tiny marvels of technology operate in conditions that are far from ideal: the inside of your ear canals where they are subjected to earwax and moisture. Regular cleaning you can do yourself combined with routine maintenance provided by your hearing care professional will give you years of better hearing!

Here are steps you can take to properly care for your hearing aids:

Get the proper tools: A wax pick and brush are indispensable tools for at-home cleaning. Earwax can accumulate in the opening at the end of a hearing aid where the sound comes out causing muffled sound or feedback (whistling). Left long enough, it can damage the receiver. Use the pick and brush to gently clear wax away.

Establish good habits: Always wash your hands well before cleaning your hearing aids. Leave hearing aids out during your hygiene routine. Shower and wash your face and hair without your hearing aids in so water and soap can’t damage them. Put your aids in after you apply hair products like sprays or gels.

Clean your device at the end of the day: Cleaning your hearing aids before bedtime gives them several hours to air out before you will put them in again. Avoid wipes with chemicals or alcohol when cleaning hearing aids as they could damage the devices.

Avoid extreme heat or cold: If the temperature is below freezing and you take your hearing aids out of your ears to shovel the driveway, leave them inside the house instead of stashing them in your coat pocket. Likewise, if you take your hearing aids out to jump in the pool on the hottest day of the summer, take them inside the house instead of leaving them on a poolside table.

For additional information regarding hearing aid maintenance and hearing services, visit McDonald Hearing Services.

(Sponsored by McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care)