How to properly care for hearing aids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Hearing aids can be a significant investment. And, as with any big purchase, consumers want to get their hard-earned money’s worth by making items last a while. The same goes for hearing aids. To increase the longevity of these devices, learn how to clean and maintain hearing aids at home.

Hearing aid expert Dr. Pam Keenan from McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care shares tips for caring for hearing aids.

Watch in the video player above.

Quick tips:

Use proper cleaning tools Wash hands thoroughly before removing and inserting devices Avoid harsh cleaning chemicals

For additional hearing aid maintenance tips, visit https://www.mcdonaldhearingservices.com/

(Sponsored by McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care)