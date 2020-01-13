How to cope with Tinnitus and hearing loss

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Hizzing, buzzing, chirping, roaring, clicking, whistling, and ringing in the ears. During a morning run or stroll around the neighborhood, some of these noises may sound great! However, to the 1-in-6 individuals struggling with Tinnitus, hearing these noises frequently sounds like a nightmare!

Tinnitus is described as the sensation of hearing sounds in your ear when no external sounds are present. Currently, more than 50 million people are suffering from this condition.

What causes Tinnitus?

Aging

Exposure to loud noises

Hearing and health conditions

Medications

How to cope with Tinnitus

Although there is no cure for Tinnitus, those affected can find relief in knowing that there are various treatment options! The first step is having your hearing tested.