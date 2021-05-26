How often should I have my hearing checked?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- If you’re looking for a sign to get your hearing checked, then this is it! Establishing a routine checkup with an audiologist is crucial for maintaining your overall wellness.

Currently, 15% of the adult population experiences some form of hearing loss. This number only increases as we begin to age, which is all the more reason to prevent the impairment from worsening.

Where to start?

Our staff at McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care recommends having a hearing screening every ten years until a patient turns 50. Then, at age 50, we recommend having a screening every three years.

Ready for your first exam?

(Sponsored by McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care)