How hearing loss affects your relationships

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Building and maintaining healthy relationships is necessary for our physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing.

While this social facet may come easy to some, individuals suffering from hearing loss may find it extremely difficult to participate in social activities and engage in normal conversations.

In America, nearly 48 million people struggle with hearing loss. And according to a recent study conducted with 1,500 participants, about half (44%) stated that their hearing deficiencies caused their relationships with friends, family, and some spouses to suffer.

How hearing loss affects you:

1. Hearing loss contributes to disengagement from social activities.

When an individual isn’t able to hear those around them, they become more reluctant to respond and engage in conversation.

2. Hearing loss leads to bitterness and anger

Losing the ability to hear well can cause stress, confusion, and disappointment in those suffering with the condition because their quality of life (social health) begins to break down.

3. Hearing loss causes a decrease in participation with social activities.

Individuals experiencing hearing deficiencies are less likely to watch TV, attend concerts, and go to live events.

4. Hearing loss causes individuals to feel lonely.

Many of us crave companionship, but for those experiencing hearing loss, the inability to communicate with others makes them feel as though they have no one to converse with.

There are solutions!

If you are experiencing hearing loss, then don’t worry! You don’t have to let your condition affect your life and relationships!

