Here’s how artificial intelligence can help improve your quality of hearing

As technology continues to evolve, new solutions for common health impairments are both discovered and created. A recent device that has become a popular choice for patients with hearing loss is digital hearing aids, also known as artificial intelligence aids (AI).

AI refers to smart devices and machines that are proficient in performing tasks that usually require human intelligence. In contrast to standard hearing aids, AI hearing aids contain advanced features like Bluetooth compatibility, improvements in signal to noise ratios and can eliminate unnecessary feedback from surroundings. Additionally, AI hearing aids learn and adjust to patients’ specific preferences and environments.

If you or someone you know are looking to make the switch to the latest and greatest version of hearing aids, consider AI technology. Learn more at McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care.

(Sponsored by McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care)