Heart disease and hearing loss are more closely related than you think

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Heart disease is our nation’s top cause of death among men in women, and its effects on the body are vaster than you think. Did you know that the state of your heart can impact your hearing? It’s true! Studies have shown that a healthy cardiovascular system is beneficial for the auditory system.

Hearing expert Dr. Pam Keenan from McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care explains.

Quick Facts

Good blood and oxygen circulation promotes good hearing health

Poor circulation robs delicate hairs in the cochlea of adequate oxygen which causes damage

