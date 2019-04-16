Hearing loss: tips for better communication
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - If you are living with hearing loss conversations can be a challenge. There are a few simple things you can do to reduce frustration...
- Have loved ones say your name or get your attention before they start talking
- Face the person who is talking
- Turn off other noise or move to a quieter location
About Pam Keenan
Dr. Pamela Keenan is the current owner of McDonald Audiology and Hearing Health Care. Prior to owning the practice she worked for the previous owner for 14 happy years.