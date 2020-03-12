Hearing loss doesn’t just affect the person who has it

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- In the United States, over 40 million individuals struggle with hearing loss. And while it isn’t impossible to cope with this condition, it can be difficult.

Hearing loss doesn’t just affect individuals dealing with it. The condition also carries an impact on their friends and family.

Individuals experiencing hearing loss tend to isolate themselves from others, avoid attending public events, and socializing.

As a result, their relationships with others begin to suffer and feelings of loneliness and sometimes depression begin to creep in.

If you or a loved one are struggling to maneuver through the effects of hearing loss, don’t worry. McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care offers several solutions and tips that can help improve the wellbeing of hearing loss individuals and their relationships with others.

Have a conversation

There are various ways to help someone experiencing hearing loss. Start by ensuring that the individual realizes that they may have a condition. Understand that they can be reluctant to accept and may have mixed reactions. If this occurs, reassure them that they will have your unwavering support.

Share how their hearing loss impacts you

Hearing loss doesn’t just lead to desocialization, it can also lead to danger. Individuals suffering from the condition may not hear a cry for help, or notifications of approaching threats. Explaining these examples and other scenarios can encourage your loved one to seek treatment.

Promote treatment options

McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care has a variety of treatment plans to help those with hearing loss cope. Discuss these options with your loved ones and consider scheduling an appointment to learn more about our facility and services.

