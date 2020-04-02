Hearing and mental health fatigue

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The ability to hear is essential to our daily lives. When this capability begins to diminish and is left untreated, it can affect more than just our physically health.

Untreated hearing loss can also drastically impact our mental and emotional well-being.

credit: gettyimages

Emotional health

Recent studies show that 11% of individuals with untreated hearing loss experience feelings of depression.

When an individual is unable to hear, they are more likely to distance themselves from their loved ones, avoid social gatherings, and conversations. As a result, they tend to isolate themselves from surrounding environments which often leads to feelings of loneliness and unhappiness.

Mental Health

Besides lowering the state of your emotional health, the inability to hear well can disrupt your mental health. Auditory impaired individuals have to work much harder to hear, think, and concentrate. As a result, their brains are overworked and eventually worn out causing listening fatigue.

Dealing with hearing loss can be difficult, but these challenges are not impossible to overcome! McDonald Audiology and Hearing Health Care is here to help you improve your hearing health! Learn more about our services at:

(Sponsored by McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care)