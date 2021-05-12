Hearing aid myths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Hearing loss is a common condition that affects nearly 27 million Americans age 50 and older. While there are various causes of hearing loss, only one in seven people rely on hearing aids to manage their impairment.

If you don’t own a pair of hearing aids but find your hearing has not improved or worsened over time, then it may be time to schedule a hearing test with an audiologist at McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care. The of hearing experts at McDonald Hearing can assist with determining whether or not you have hearing loss in one or both ears and identify the likely causes.

Debunking hearing loss and aid myths

Photo courtesy of Getty images

New advancements in hearing aid technology help audiologists and patients understand the root causes of hearing loss and aids in discovering solutions. While there are many myths surrounding hearing loss and hearing aids, audiologists have debunked these misconceptions and provided factual information for those with lingering questions.

To learn more about hearing loss, hearing aids and if they are right for you, visit McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care’s website.

(Sponsored by McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care)