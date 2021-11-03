Hearing aid 101: A guide to selecting the best device for you

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- If your hearing isn’t as good as it used to be, then it may be time to book an appointment with a local audiologist. And don’t fret. You’re not alone! Currently, 49 million American’s struggle with variant degrees of hearing loss. Although there is no direct cure for this health impairment, spotting the early signs and being proactive in seeking treatment can keep hearing loss from worsening.

Hearing aids and specialty devices continue to serve as great solutions! While adults can experience hearing loss for many reasons, it’s imperative to have your hearing tested by an experienced professional to determine the cause of the problem and select the best treatment option.

Hearing expert Dr. Pam Keenan from McDonald Audiology and Hearing Health Care details more.

(Sponsored by McDonald Hearing)